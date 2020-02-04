Trump Interrupts State of the Union to Award Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Rush Limbaugh reacts as he is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by First Lady Melania Trump during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C. February 4, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Donald Trump interrupted his State of the Union address Tuesday night to praise conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh and award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the gallery while Congress looked on.

Trump singled out Limbaugh during his speech, and praised him as “the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet.” Limbaugh revealed Monday on his show that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

“This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet,” Trump stated. “Rush Limbaugh — thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

Trump then announced that Limbaugh would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian award the president can give — and directed Melania to bestow the medal on an visibly suprised Limbaugh on the spot.

“Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump said.

JUST IN: President Trump honors Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during #SOTU address: "Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country."

The conservative radio host announced this week that he is battling lung cancer. https://t.co/z21h5Ddt05 pic.twitter.com/aNHL7YFNND — ABC News (@ABC) February 5, 2020