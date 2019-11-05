News

Elections

Steyer Aid Resigns After Downloading Harris Campaign Data

By
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Westerville, Ohio U.S., October 15, 2019. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters )

A staffer for Tom Steyer’s presidential campaign resigned on Monday after gaining access to Senator Kamala Harris’s campaign data, according to the South Carolina Post and Courier.

Steyer’s deputy director for South Carolina, Dwane Sims, used his credentials from his former job at the South Carolina Democratic party to download data on volunteer contacts collected by the Harris campaign.

The Steyer campaign said the download was inadvertent, and that Sims immediately notified Democratic party officials once the download began. However, both the S.C. Democratic party and the Democratic National Committee denied Sims had immediately contacted them. The DNC maintains it caught Sims downloading the data.

“We take this matter very seriously, and that is why we immediately worked with the DNC to disable this employee’s access [to the party’s voter-file system],” said S.C. Democratic party chairman Trav Robertson. “It is critical that the Steyer campaign take immediate action regarding their employee.”

The Steyer campaign had been conducting an internal investigation into the incident over the weekend. However, after news of the incident broke on Monday, Sims resigned from the campaign.

“We apologize to the South Carolina Democratic Party and the DNC,” said Steyer campaign manager Heather Hargreaves in a statement. “Tom Steyer and the Steyer campaign extend our deepest apology to Senator Kamala Harris and her campaign.”

Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams commented on the incident on Monday.

“Our organizers and volunteers work incredibly hard,” Sams wrote on Twitter. “It’s unfortunate anyone would try to steal that work from our team.”

Comments

Steyer is a billionaire hedge-fund manager and environmentalist. He has been polling at less than 1 percent in national surveys of prospective Democratic primary voters.

Harris was once a front-runner in Democratic primary polling. However, in recent days her campaign has cratered to between three and four percent of primary voters nationally.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Making Moral Mistakes Mandatory

By
The leading anti-immigration voice in our country belongs to my friend Mark Krikorian of the Mayflower Krikorians. Two of the most prominent voices associated with our dotty new blood-and-soil nationalism are linked to the surnames Buchanan and Ahmari. My colleague Michael Brendan Dougherty calls himself a ... Read More
U.S.

Should We Give California or Texas Back?

By
Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series of excerpts adapted from Rich Lowry’s new book The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free. Read the previous excerpt here. On October 20, 1842, Commodore Thomas ap Catesby Jones, commander of the U.S. Pacific Squadron, ordered 150 ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Is Unpredictable

By
Yes, it already seems like two eternities ago. But do you realize that, if we could turn back time just five weeks, no one would have heard of the “whistleblower”? Those of us who can find Ukraine on a map would be back to ignoring it — except to wonder when and why it stopped being the Ukraine. (It has to ... Read More
U.S.

Is California Becoming Premodern?

By
More than 2 million Californians were recently left without power after the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric — which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year — preemptively shut down transmission lines in fear that they might spark fires during periods of high autumn winds. Consumers blame ... Read More
Elections

The Reserve Army of the GOP

By
At first glance, President Trump’s reelection chances don’t look good. Stories about impeachment and presidential misbehavior dominate the news. Trump’s disapproval rating is high. Independent voters are against him. GOP congressmen are retiring from suburban districts that trend Democratic. The generic ... Read More