News

Health Care

Study: FDA Failed to Improve Opioid Oversight Despite Known Deficiencies

By
Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin sit at a local pharmacy in Provo, Utah, April 25, 2017. (George Frey/Reuters)

A study released Monday found that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s “risk evaluation and mitigation strategy” to handle rising opioid abuses were never improved, despite lacking the data to determine the program’s effectiveness.

Conducted by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the study reviewed more than 9,700 pages of FDA documents through a Freedom of Information Act request to see whether a 2011 opioid-oversight program was effective in reducing addiction, overdoses and deaths.

While “the REMS program was implemented largely as planned,” the study concluded that “more than 5 years after implementation, the FDA was unable to assess whether these outcomes were achieved.”

The FDA’s strategy involved mandating that drugmakers offer education to doctors on safe prescribing and medication guides to inform patients of risks, with corresponding reports back to the agency.

But while the REMS program followed the assigned protocols, only 27.6 percent of doctors had gone through educational programs from 2012 to 2016, well below the expected benchmark of 60 percent. The study also showed that the FDA could not determine whether the safety protocols were working, because its preapproved studies were not collecting the right data.

The REMS program was flagged from the beginning, with an FDA advisory committee voting against the program’s design in 2010, before again citing “methodological concerns” in 2016. An 2013 inspector general report also concluded that the FDA “lacks comprehensive data to determine whether risk evaluation and mitigation strategies improve drug safety.”

Comments

But despite these concerns, the study showed that the FDA never instituted improvements to the REMS program.

“What’s surprising here is the design of the program was deficient from the start,” Caleb Alexander, the senior author of the study who also serves as a paid-expert witness in litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors, told The New York Times. “It’s unclear why the F.D.A. didn’t insist upon a more scientifically rigorous evaluation of this safety program.”

Comments

Most Popular

Health Care

Good Riddance to the Individual Mandate

By
I'm afraid I have to disagree with Kevin's argument that “Republicans were wrong to repeal the [individual] mandate while leaving much of the rest of the ACA regime in place.” I've shared his concerns in the past, but at this point it seems clear that the mandate’s demise, which occurred at the beginning of ... Read More
Health Care

Good Riddance to the Individual Mandate

By
I'm afraid I have to disagree with Kevin's argument that “Republicans were wrong to repeal the [individual] mandate while leaving much of the rest of the ACA regime in place.” I've shared his concerns in the past, but at this point it seems clear that the mandate’s demise, which occurred at the beginning of ... Read More
NRI Marketing

We’re Massively Outgunned in the Culture War

By
To be a conservative who writes about culture is to exist in hostile occupied territory. I belong to a couple of film critics’ associations and when I meet with fellow film critics I’m nearly always the only conservative in the room. I’m in the same kind of underdog situation when I’m writing about ... Read More
NRI Marketing

We’re Massively Outgunned in the Culture War

By
To be a conservative who writes about culture is to exist in hostile occupied territory. I belong to a couple of film critics’ associations and when I meet with fellow film critics I’m nearly always the only conservative in the room. I’m in the same kind of underdog situation when I’m writing about ... Read More
Health Care

Buttigieg’s Mandate Is Unneeded

By
Kevin Williamson makes the case that a lot of people made for the individual mandate or something like it: If you're going to forbid insurers from discriminating on the basis of health status, then you have to make people buy health insurance. Otherwise, they'll go without it until they get sick and then buy ... Read More
Health Care

Buttigieg’s Mandate Is Unneeded

By
Kevin Williamson makes the case that a lot of people made for the individual mandate or something like it: If you're going to forbid insurers from discriminating on the basis of health status, then you have to make people buy health insurance. Otherwise, they'll go without it until they get sick and then buy ... Read More
Elections

Buttigieg’s Mandate Makes Sense

By
The grievously misnamed Affordable Care Act was in part an effort to replicate the widely admired Swiss health-care system in the American context. The basic problem with that always has been that Switzerland is full of Swiss people, while the United States is full of maniacs. The preexisting-conditions ... Read More
Elections

Buttigieg’s Mandate Makes Sense

By
The grievously misnamed Affordable Care Act was in part an effort to replicate the widely admired Swiss health-care system in the American context. The basic problem with that always has been that Switzerland is full of Swiss people, while the United States is full of maniacs. The preexisting-conditions ... Read More
White House

Rudy’s Ukraine Adventure 

By
I’ve finally worked my way through the long New Yorker profile of the former Ukraine prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, who fed Rudy Giuliani supposedly bombshell information about corruption in Ukraine. The picture is about what you would expect: of Rudy on a wild-goose chase in a country he knew much less about than ... Read More
White House

Rudy’s Ukraine Adventure 

By
I’ve finally worked my way through the long New Yorker profile of the former Ukraine prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, who fed Rudy Giuliani supposedly bombshell information about corruption in Ukraine. The picture is about what you would expect: of Rudy on a wild-goose chase in a country he knew much less about than ... Read More
Immigration

Trump at the Border

By
Over on the home page, Kevin notes Trump not building a border wall paid for by Mexico as one of his failures. The idea that Mexico was going to pay for the wall was always fantastical and, while we can use more barriers at the border, Trump obviously overemphasized the wall. But Trump now actually has a good ... Read More
Immigration

Trump at the Border

By
Over on the home page, Kevin notes Trump not building a border wall paid for by Mexico as one of his failures. The idea that Mexico was going to pay for the wall was always fantastical and, while we can use more barriers at the border, Trump obviously overemphasized the wall. But Trump now actually has a good ... Read More