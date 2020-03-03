Sanders Leads in California Primary Exit Polls

Sen. Bernie Sanders appears at his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vt., March 3, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) leads in the California Democratic presidential primary, according to multiple networks, while the AP declared a win for Sanders in the state.

California boasts 415 delegates, the largest number of any state primary. The delegates are allocated proportionally and it remains unclear exactly how wide Sanders’s margin of victory will be.

The state’s large Hispanic population is a key Democratic constituency, and CNN exit polls showed Sanders winning 55 percent of the Hispanic vote, with former vice president Joe Biden at 21 percent.

Sanders also leads among white voters, who make up a majority of Democrats in California.