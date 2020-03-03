Sanders Takes Veiled Shots at Biden, Expresses ‘Absolute Confidence’ in Winning Nomination

Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vt., March 3, 2020. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

As votes rolled in on Super Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told a crowd of supporters gathered in Vermont that he has “absolute confidence” he will win the party’s nomination.

Sanders noted that Tuesday marked the 31-year anniversary of his victory in the race for mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

“Everybody said it couldn’t be done,” the progressive Vermont senator recalled of his mayoral bid, paralleling it to the skepticism surrounding his 2020 presidential run.

“But tonight I tell you with absolute confidence, we’re going to win the Democratic nomination,” Sanders told a crowd of supporters in Essex Junction, Vermont near his campaign headquarters.

Sanders won his home state of Vermont as well as Colorado, California, and Utah on Tuesday, while his chief rival for the nomination, former vice president Joe Biden, secured victories in a slew of state including Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

Sanders took several thinly-veiled shots at Biden during his speech.

“One of us in this race led the opposition to the war in Iraq. You’re looking at him,” Sanders said. “Another candidate voted for the war in Iraq.”

Biden voted for the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution and was the chair of the Senate committee on foreign relations when Congress authorized it in 2002.

Sanders also touted his record working to expand Social Security, leading the opposition to trade agreements that “cost us millions of good-paying jobs,” and fighting the “disastrous bankruptcy bill.”

He said that “another candidate” has been “on the floor of the Senate calling for cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and veterans’ programs,” voted for the “disastrous” trade agreements and “represented the credit card companies” in voting for the bankruptcy bill.

“You cannot beat Trump with the same old, same old kind of politics,” Sanders said, adding a prediction that his movement of grassroots supporters will produce the “highest voter turnout in American political history.”