News

Elections

Sanders Takes Veiled Shots at Biden, Expresses ‘Absolute Confidence’ in Winning Nomination

By
Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vt., March 3, 2020. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

As votes rolled in on Super Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told a crowd of supporters gathered in Vermont that he has “absolute confidence” he will win the party’s nomination.

Sanders noted that Tuesday marked the 31-year anniversary of his victory in the race for mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

“Everybody said it couldn’t be done,” the progressive Vermont senator recalled of his mayoral bid, paralleling it to the skepticism surrounding his 2020 presidential run.

“But tonight I tell you with absolute confidence, we’re going to win the Democratic nomination,” Sanders told a crowd of supporters in Essex Junction, Vermont near his campaign headquarters.

Sanders won his home state of Vermont as well as Colorado, California, and Utah on Tuesday, while his chief rival for the nomination, former vice president Joe Biden, secured victories in a slew of state including Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

Sanders took several thinly-veiled shots at Biden during his speech.

“One of us in this race led the opposition to the war in Iraq. You’re looking at him,” Sanders said. “Another candidate voted for the war in Iraq.”

Biden voted for the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution and was the chair of the Senate committee on foreign relations when Congress authorized it in 2002.

Sanders also touted his record working to expand Social Security, leading the opposition to trade agreements that “cost us millions of good-paying jobs,” and fighting the “disastrous bankruptcy bill.”

Comments

He said that “another candidate” has been “on the floor of the Senate calling for cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and veterans’ programs,” voted for the “disastrous” trade agreements and “represented the credit card companies” in voting for the bankruptcy bill.

“You cannot beat Trump with the same old, same old kind of politics,” Sanders said, adding a prediction that his movement of grassroots supporters will produce the “highest voter turnout in American political history.”

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Goodbye, Liz

By
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to describe the political scene: A few years ago, there was a revolution against the intelligentsia. People said, “You know, those people, particularly on the coasts, are trying to tell us what to do.” They wanted a change. ... Read More
Elections

Goodbye, Liz

By
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to describe the political scene: A few years ago, there was a revolution against the intelligentsia. People said, “You know, those people, particularly on the coasts, are trying to tell us what to do.” They wanted a change. ... Read More
Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More
Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More
Elections

Bye, Buttigieg

By
Pete Buttigieg is leaving the presidential race. His decision comes as a surprise; this morning, his campaign was still urging supporters to get out the vote on Super Tuesday. A decent number of Buttigieg supporters are now up for grabs in the Super Tuesday states. Buttigieg is at 13.3 percent in the ... Read More
Elections

Bye, Buttigieg

By
Pete Buttigieg is leaving the presidential race. His decision comes as a surprise; this morning, his campaign was still urging supporters to get out the vote on Super Tuesday. A decent number of Buttigieg supporters are now up for grabs in the Super Tuesday states. Buttigieg is at 13.3 percent in the ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More