Biden Bests Warren in Her Home State of Massachusetts

By
Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters at her Super Tuesday-night rally in Detroit, Mich., March 3, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Joe Biden continued his strong performance on Super Tuesday by besting Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) in her home state of Massachusetts.

With 91 percent of the reporting and 91 delegates available, Biden led the field with 34 percent of the vote, nearly 90,000 votes ahead of Bernie Sanders, who earned 27 percent of the vote. Warren trailed in third with 21 percent of the vote.

Exit polls showed that Warren, who counted on winning her home state, was hit from all sides by Biden and Sanders. She lost women and college-educated voters to Biden by ten percentage points and five percentage points, respectively, and trailed Sanders among “very liberal” voters and Medicare-for-All supporters.

Polls released ahead of Super Tuesday showed Biden trailing both Warren and Sanders, with Sanders leading the field.

The Vermont senator made a late push with multiple rallies over the weekend in Springfield and Boston that drew thousands of supporters. In 2016, Sanders barely lost the state primary to Hillary Clinton by approximately 17,000 votes, 49.9 to 48.5 percent.

“If we have the largest voter turnout in the history of the Massachusetts primary on Tuesday . . . We can win here,” Sanders told the crowd. “We can win the Democratic nomination, we can defeat Donald Trump, and we can transform this country.”

Biden did not visit the state ahead of Super Tuesday.

