Biden Captures North Carolina and Alabama Democratic Primaries

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at his South Carolina primary-night rally in Columbia, S.C., February 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Joe Biden is projected to win the North Carolina and Alabama Primaries, multiple networks reported moments after polls closed.

The former vice president is poised to claim victory in the Tar Heel state, which boasts 110 delegates — the most of any state besides California and Texas — while Alabama has 52 delegates up for grabs.

Biden has also been projected to win the Virginia Primary, while Senator Bernie Sanders will win his home state of Vermont. African American voters were key to Biden’s two victories, with around 60 percent choosing the former vice president in both states according to CNN.

Biden was given a late boost in the Super Tuesday primaries after fellow moderate candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday.

While the former vice president is projected carry the primaries of southern states, RealClearPolitics polling averages from Texas and California show Sanders in the lead. The two states have a combined 643 delegates.

Texas voting has already ended, while California will close its voting booths at 11 p.m. eastern time.