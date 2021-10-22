Supply Chain Disruptions Haunt Halloween Stores

Stepping into the Red Headed Witches costume shop in the lead-up to Halloween, customers can expect to find shelves well stocked with wigs, masks, plastic weapons, costumes, and theater-quality makeup – seemingly everything needed for a night of trick-or-treating.

Crissy Barchers, on the other hand, can’t help but notice what’s missing.

Barchers is the owner of the Cape Coral, Fla.-based store, located fittingly inside a one-time funeral home. For the last two months, because of supply chain disruptions, she’s been struggling to fill her shelves with many of the season’s hottest products. Instead, she said, she’s filling them with what she can …