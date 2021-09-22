News

Support for Shouting Down Speakers on Campus Spikes after Political Chaos of 2020

Texas A&M students and their supporters protest silently as Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute speaks on campus at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, December 6, 2016. (Spencer Selvidge/Reuters)

A majority of college students support shouting down speakers with whom they don’t agree, according to a new survey from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE).

Sixty-six percent of students said they supported speaker shout downs, an increase of 4 percentage points over last year, the study found. Meanwhile, 23 percent said they support going so far as to use violence to stop a speaker, an increase of 5 percentage points from last year.

Wellesley College and Barnard College, both of which are elite women’s colleges, had the highest number of students supporting the use of violence, at 45 percent

