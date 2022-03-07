Supreme Court Declines to Review Bill Cosby’s Overturned Conviction

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for the sentencing hearings in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Penn., September 25, 2018. (Jessica Kourkounis/Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby, leaving in place a decision by Pennsylvania’s highest court that overturned his sex assault conviction.

Prosecutors had asked the Supreme Court to hear the case and reinstate the disgraced comedian’s conviction after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction in June upon finding that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

He reportedly made an agreement in 2005 with then-prosecutor Bruce Castor, who would later go on to represent former President Trump during his second Senate impeachment. Castor declined to prosecute Cosby in exchange for his testimony in a civil trial.

The ruling prohibits any retrial in the case, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his estate 14 years earlier. Charges were first filed against Cosby in late 2015, just days before the 12-year statute of limitations was set to expire. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

Cosby, now 84-years-old, served more than two years of a three to ten-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia before Pennsylvania’s high court ordered his release last year.

Cosby had refused to express remorse, instead pledging to serve all ten years of the sentence.

