Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Discharged from Hospital

Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., October 21, 2021. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

After spending a week in the hospital with an infection unrelated to Covid-19, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been discharged.

The court said nothing further about the circumstances of his condition.

Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday with an unspecified illness, a spokesman for the court told Reuters earlier this week.

“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” a statement from the Supreme Court read.

On Thursday, soon-to-be-retired liberal Justice Stephen Breyer said his colleague was “doing fine” and not in serious peril while speaking to TMZ outside Cafe Milano in Georgetown, our Jim Geraghty noted.

Because of his hospitalization, Thomas missed opening arguments on five cases at the Supreme Court. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. announced on Wednesday that “Justice Thomas is unable to be present today” but that he would participate remotely by referring to briefs and transcripts of the hearings.

Thomas’ absence also coincided with the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who President Biden nominated to replace Breyer, fulfilling his campaign pledge to nominate a black woman.

Thomas presumably has returned to good health and can resume his duties on the bench soon. At 73 years old, he will become the oldest justice on the High Court once Breyer officially retires at the end of the current term.

