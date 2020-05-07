News

Law & the Courts

Supreme Court Overturns ‘Bridgegate’ Scandal Convictions

By
Bill Baroni leaves the U.S. Supreme Court after it heard oral arguments over his criminal prosecution in the New Jersey “Bridgegate” scandal, in Washington, January 14, 2020. (Andrew Chung/Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the fraud convictions of two New Jersey officials for their roles in the “Bridgegate” scandal, the intentional grid locking of traffic on the George Washington Bridge in 2013 by former Governor Chris Christie’s administration.

In their unanimous decision, the justices conceded that the actions of former Christie aides Bridget Anne Kelly and William Baroni “no doubt shows wrongdoing — deception, corruption, abuse of power.”

However, “because the scheme here did not aim to obtain money or property, Baroni and Kelly could not have violated the federal-program fraud or wire fraud laws,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in the court’s opinion.

Comments

In September of 2013, Christie’s administration shut down all but one commuter lane in Fort Lee, New Jersey, near the entrance to the bridge for four days as retaliation against the town’s mayor, who had refused to back Christie’s reelection campaign.

Kelly, who was Christie’s deputy chief of staff, received a 13 month prison sentence last year. Baroni, the deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey at the time, received 18 months in prison.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Sports

A Soccer Decision Scores a Goal for Women’s Choice

By
Los Angeles federal judge R. Gary Klauser did two things that don’t happen often in public arguments about gender and wages: He looked at the evidence, and he took women’s choices seriously. The result was a defeat for a class-action lawsuit filed by the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team against the U.S. ... Read More
Sports

A Soccer Decision Scores a Goal for Women’s Choice

By
Los Angeles federal judge R. Gary Klauser did two things that don’t happen often in public arguments about gender and wages: He looked at the evidence, and he took women’s choices seriously. The result was a defeat for a class-action lawsuit filed by the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team against the U.S. ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Some Free Advice for AOC

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is feeling a little blue. One sympathizes. In her first year in office, Representative Ocasio-Cortez showed all the signs of someone making the callow error of believing her own publicity: She was arrogant, vain, petty, foolish, and vindictive, to say nothing of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Some Free Advice for AOC

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is feeling a little blue. One sympathizes. In her first year in office, Representative Ocasio-Cortez showed all the signs of someone making the callow error of believing her own publicity: She was arrogant, vain, petty, foolish, and vindictive, to say nothing of ... Read More