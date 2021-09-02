Supreme Court Rejects Abortion Providers’ Challenge to Texas Heartbeat Law

The Supreme Court Building in Washington D.C., August 5, 2021 (Brent Buterbaugh/National Review)

Just before midnight on Wednesday evening, the Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a Texas law that prohibits the abortion of an unborn baby once a heartbeat can be detected.

The 5-4 decision came down along ideological lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts and the Court’s three liberal justices dissenting.

“The applicants now before us have raised serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law at issue,” the court’s majority wrote. “But their application also presents complex and novel antecedent procedural questions on which they have not carried their burden.”

