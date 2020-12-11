Supreme Court Rejects Texas Suit to Overturn Elections

U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., 2018 (Erin Schaff/Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Friday evening rejected a suit brought by the state of Texas seeking to challenge election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

The Court wrote in an order that the lawsuit was denied for “lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution.

The lawsuit claimed that voting procedures in those four states were marred by irregularities that led to the election of Joe Biden as president. A group of 126 House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, signed on to an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit.

Now: Supreme Court denies Texas leave to file a lawsuit there to challenge the elections in four states that were key to Biden's win. Dismisses Trump's filings as moot. pic.twitter.com/PC2WN3XwAx — Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) December 11, 2020

“Texas has not demonstrated a cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections,” the Court ruled. “All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

Advertisement

Lawyers from the four swing states as well as Texas itself told National Review that the suit was riddled with errors. All of the claims presented in the suit had already been rejected in other state courts.

President Trump has refused to publicly concede defeat, maintaining that Democrats “stole” the election through widespread voter fraud. Allies of the president including lawyers Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani, have filed suit in various states alleging voting irregularities or fraud, but have in general failed to back up their claims with evidence.

While Texas’s lawsuit drew support from multiple House lawmakers, Senate Republicans have not signed on to the effort. Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) applauded the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday.

“Since Election Night, a lot of people have been confusing voters by spinning Kenyan Birther-type, ‘Chavez rigged the election from the grave’ conspiracy theories, but every American who cares about the rule of law should take comfort that the Supreme Court—including all three of President Trump’s picks—closed the book on the nonsense,” Sasse said in a statement.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.