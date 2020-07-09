News

Law & the Courts

Supreme Court Rules Nearly Half of Oklahoma is a Native-American Reservation

By
The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., May 8, 2020 (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that nearly half the state of Oklahoma remains an Indian reservation as far as the state’s criminal-justice system affects tribe members.

The five to four decision by the justices said that most of the eastern half of Oklahoma, which includes Tulsa, is part of the Muscogee (Creek) Indian Reservation since Congress never voted to end its sovereignty.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for the majority, joined by the liberal wing of the Court, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. The remaining conservative justices dissented.

“Today we are asked whether the land these treaties promised remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law,” Gorsuch wrote. “Because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word.”

The ruling overturned 71-year-old tribe member Jimcy McGirt’s conviction in Oklahoma state court for raping a four-year-old Native American girl in 1997 since the crime was committed on reservation land, where he is not subject to state criminal law. McGirt was sentenced to life in prison plus 1,000 years. He argued that only federal authorities could prosecute him for his crimes and may now face a trial in federal court.

The Court considered whether treaties from 1830s between the U.S. government and the Muscogee tribe that promised to “secure a country and permanent home to the whole Creek nation of Indians” were affected when Oklahoma became a state in 1907.

The state of Oklahoma argued that if the Court ruled in favor of McGirt it would “cause the largest judicial abrogation of state sovereignty in American history, cleaving Oklahoma in half.”

Chief Justice John Roberts penned a dissent warning that the ruling could hamper the state in exercising authority on a variety of issues.

“The decision today creates significant uncertainty for the State’s continuing authority over any area that touches Indian affairs, ranging from zoning and taxation to family and environmental law,” Roberts wrote. “None of this is warranted.”

More than 1.8 million people live in the part of the state affected by the ruling.

Media

The Media’s War on Words

By
I recently ran across a piece in the Philadelphia Inquirer that lays out four racist words and phrases that should be banished from the English language. It begins like this: Editor’s note: Please be aware offensive terms are repeated here solely for the purpose of identifying and analyzing them honestly. ... Read More
Religion

From ‘Anchors Aweigh’ to Away-from-Church

By
If any group of Americans could reasonably be expected, and trusted, to conduct themselves in ways that minimize the danger of spreading infection during public worship, you might think that would be the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. They’re used to obeying orders, including those that involve ... Read More
Culture

Two NFL Apologies

By
So Drew Brees defended the American flag and all it stands for, said he didn’t agree with kneeling for the national anthem and correctly described this gesture of open disrespect as disrespect. "Is everything right with our country right now?" said the Saints' future Hall of Famer. "No, it is not. We still have ... Read More
