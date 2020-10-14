News

Law & the Courts

Supreme Court Rules Trump Administration May End Census Early

By
A U.S. Census worker waits to take information from people during a promotional event in Times Square in New York, N.Y., September 23, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration may end counting for the 2020 census early, setting up what is expected to be a contentious battle over how to use the numbers to reapportion congressional seats and Electoral College votes over the next decade.

The high court’s decision to grant the Justice Department’s request of an emergency stay of a lower court ruling allows the census to end on October 15 rather than at the end of the month. While the emergency stay is technically only temporary, it effectively signals the end of the census since litigation is likely to last past the original deadline at the end of October, and the enormous operation of census counting is unlikely to be restarted.

Hours after the ruling, the Census Bureau said it will continue to accept responses to the census count through Thursday, meaning that phone or mail responses must be called in or postmarked by Thursday, and online responses may be submitted by 6a.m. Eastern Time on Friday morning, or midnight in Hawaii.

In August, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross ordered the census to cease counting at the end of September, a month ahead of schedule, arguing that more time was needed to organize and send the numbers to President Trump before the end of the year. The order immediately triggered a lawsuit and criticism from career census experts who said the shortened deadline would damage the accuracy of the count.

The census, which is usually divorced from politics, in 2020 has been the most fraught with controversy of any in recent memory, largely due to the administration’s efforts to exclude illegal immigrants from the final count.

Comments

The Supreme Court decision required the votes of five justices. Justice Sonia Sotomayor penned a lone dissent to the majority’s decision.

“Meeting the deadline at the expense of the accuracy of the census is not a cost worth paying, especially when the Government has failed to show why it could not bear the lesser cost of expending more resources to meet the deadline or continuing its prior efforts to seek an extension from Congress,” Sotomayor wrote.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

U.S.

Optimism Is in the Air

By
On the menu today: a striking note of optimism about our fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and a declaration that the U.S. government's “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine-development program is “working with remarkable efficiency”; wondering who the true anti-vaccination crowd is now; a cautionary note ... Read More
U.S.

Optimism Is in the Air

By
On the menu today: a striking note of optimism about our fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and a declaration that the U.S. government's “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine-development program is “working with remarkable efficiency”; wondering who the true anti-vaccination crowd is now; a cautionary note ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

RBG, ACB, and Stevie Nicks

By
By Hollywood standards, Stevie Nicks is not especially politically outspoken, but there is one Washington figure who made a deep impression on her: the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “She was my hero. She fought for me, and all women,” Nicks wrote on Twitter when the long-serving Supreme Court Justice succumbed to ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

RBG, ACB, and Stevie Nicks

By
By Hollywood standards, Stevie Nicks is not especially politically outspoken, but there is one Washington figure who made a deep impression on her: the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “She was my hero. She fought for me, and all women,” Nicks wrote on Twitter when the long-serving Supreme Court Justice succumbed to ... Read More
World

Netherlands Gets Ready for Child Euthanasia

By
The Netherlands is about to expand its euthanasia law to allow children ages 1–12 to be killed by doctors. (Children older than 12 already can be euthanized). From the NLTimes story: Terminally-ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 will likely be granted access to euthanasia, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ... Read More
World

Netherlands Gets Ready for Child Euthanasia

By
The Netherlands is about to expand its euthanasia law to allow children ages 1–12 to be killed by doctors. (Children older than 12 already can be euthanized). From the NLTimes story: Terminally-ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 will likely be granted access to euthanasia, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ... Read More
NR Webathon

We’ve Got Amy’s Back

By
President Trump has, once again, nominated an extremely capable jurist who will protect the Constitution potentially for decades hence, and she’s an accomplished woman of the highest integrity. So, predictably, Amy Coney Barrett has been the subject of all sorts of misleading attacks, and progressives have ... Read More
NR Webathon

We’ve Got Amy’s Back

By
President Trump has, once again, nominated an extremely capable jurist who will protect the Constitution potentially for decades hence, and she’s an accomplished woman of the highest integrity. So, predictably, Amy Coney Barrett has been the subject of all sorts of misleading attacks, and progressives have ... Read More