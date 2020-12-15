News

Law & the Courts

Supreme Court Sides with Colorado Church on Religious Service Restrictions

By
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. (Molly Riley/Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a church in Colorado, as well as a Catholic priest and a rabbi in New Jersey, who challenged coronavirus restrictions on worship services in their states.

The court issued an unsigned order reversing lower federal court rulings that declined to block the restrictions on houses of worship in Colorado and New Jersey. While the justices did not rule the restrictions were improper, the Supreme Court did order the lower courts to reexamine them.

High Plains Harvest Church, a small Christian church north of Denver, argued that the coronavirus restrictions implemented by Democratic governor Jared Polis, which limited the capacity at worship services in some areas to 25 percent or a maximum of 50 people, wrongly targeted indoor religious services, subjecting them to harsher rules than other activities such as retail shopping.

“Today in Colorado it is perfectly legal for hundreds of shoppers to pack themselves cheek by jowl into a Lowes or other big box store or patronize any one of the thousands of other retail establishments that are not subject to draconian numerical limits,” said Barry Arrington, an attorney representing the church.

The New Jersey challenge was brought by Fr. Kevin Robinson and Rabbi Yisrael A. Knopfler, who also argue that the state’s restrictions on houses of worship are unconstitutional as they target religion unfairly.

The ruling comes after the high court ruled last month in favor of New York churches and synagogues that challenged Governor Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic restrictions on worship services.

In response, Colorado informed the Supreme Court that it altered the restrictions “to remove capacity limits from all houses of worship at all times in response to this Court’s recent decisions.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Elector Shenanigans

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and the enduring relevance of John Adams. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would be grateful to you if you would — please follow this link. Different Clowns, Same Circus Republicans stung by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Elector Shenanigans

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and the enduring relevance of John Adams. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would be grateful to you if you would — please follow this link. Different Clowns, Same Circus Republicans stung by ... Read More
Capital Matters

In Defense of Capitalism

By
Somehow, I doubt even Bill Buckley could have predicted that “standing athwart history, yelling stop” would have meant, in 2020, an actual plea in the United States of America to repudiate the failed and catastrophic economic worldview of the 20th century. Yet here we are. And perhaps even more surprisingly ... Read More
Capital Matters

In Defense of Capitalism

By
Somehow, I doubt even Bill Buckley could have predicted that “standing athwart history, yelling stop” would have meant, in 2020, an actual plea in the United States of America to repudiate the failed and catastrophic economic worldview of the 20th century. Yet here we are. And perhaps even more surprisingly ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Texas Lost, and Conservatives Won

By
Even Donald Trump’s supporters should welcome the Supreme Court’s decision late Friday to deny Texas’s claim that four battleground states had unconstitutionally run their 2020 presidential elections. It reaffirmed the half-century conservative effort to restore constitutional limits on the power of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Texas Lost, and Conservatives Won

By
Even Donald Trump’s supporters should welcome the Supreme Court’s decision late Friday to deny Texas’s claim that four battleground states had unconstitutionally run their 2020 presidential elections. It reaffirmed the half-century conservative effort to restore constitutional limits on the power of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Business

California’s Business-Climate Deniers

By
With the news that yet another Silicon Valley software innovator, Oracle, is moving its headquarters and most of its employees to Texas, cynics are declaring that California should adopt a new state song: “All of My Ex’s (Executives) Live in Texas.” Oracle joins a growing list of companies that have ... Read More
NR PLUS Business

California’s Business-Climate Deniers

By
With the news that yet another Silicon Valley software innovator, Oracle, is moving its headquarters and most of its employees to Texas, cynics are declaring that California should adopt a new state song: “All of My Ex’s (Executives) Live in Texas.” Oracle joins a growing list of companies that have ... Read More