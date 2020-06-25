News

Law & the Courts

Supreme Court Sides with Trump Admin. in Landmark Asylum Case

By
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., January 19, 2020. (Will Dunham/Reuters)

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration on Thursday in a landmark immigration case involving the asylum process.

In the case, Dept. of Homeland Security v. Thuraissigiam, the court ruled 7-2 that if an asylum seeker is denied asylum during the beginning of the intake process, the applicant may not appeal that decision in federal court. The ruling also defines how the right to habeas corpus is applied to asylum seekers.

The case was brought by Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam, a Sri Lankan national and ethnic Tamil who fled the country after he was blindfolded, beaten, and abducted by unknown assailants. Thuraissigiam sought asylum in the U.S. His claim was rejected because he did not know the identity of his attackers and therefore could not establish a credible threat of persecution.

Thuraissigiam subsequently filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, saying that his experience was similar to instances of persecution against Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the opinion that Thuraissigiam’s request for “relief falls outside the scope of the common-law habeas writ.”

In addition, the court ruled that asylum seekers detained inside the U.S., including Thuraissigiam who was detained 25 yards inside the border, should be treated the same as people detained at the border itself. This means that the government is entitled to reject asylum applications at the intake level, without appeal, for foreigners who are detained anywhere inside U.S. borders.

Comments

Liberal Justices Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg joined the majority ruling, but wrote that they believed the ruling only applied in Thuraissigiam’s case.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented, with Sotomayor writing, “Today’s decision handcuffs the Judiciary’s ability to perform its constitutional duty to safeguard individual liberty and dismantles a critical component of the separation of powers.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS PC Culture

Ricky Gervais vs. Woke Comedy ‘Dogma’

By
Ricky Gervais finds it baffling that mentioning freedom of speech increasingly gets you branded as right-wing. Gervais isn’t on the right. He’s a good old social-democratic progressive Trump hater. But he thinks comedians should be able to joke about anything. Ten minutes ago, this wasn’t controversial. ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Ricky Gervais vs. Woke Comedy ‘Dogma’

By
Ricky Gervais finds it baffling that mentioning freedom of speech increasingly gets you branded as right-wing. Gervais isn’t on the right. He’s a good old social-democratic progressive Trump hater. But he thinks comedians should be able to joke about anything. Ten minutes ago, this wasn’t controversial. ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Triumph of the Country Mouse

By
In Aesop’s Fables and Horace’s Satires a common classical allegory is variously retold about the country mouse and his sophisticated urban cousin. The city-slicker mouse first visits his rustic cousin’s simple rural hole and is quickly bored and unimpressed by both the calm and the simple fare. When ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Triumph of the Country Mouse

By
In Aesop’s Fables and Horace’s Satires a common classical allegory is variously retold about the country mouse and his sophisticated urban cousin. The city-slicker mouse first visits his rustic cousin’s simple rural hole and is quickly bored and unimpressed by both the calm and the simple fare. When ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Updating My Priors

By
One of the reasons I declined to support Trump’s election in 2016 was my belief that he didn’t keep his promises. Even where he promised an injection of nationalist views I found welcome, I didn’t trust him. Two years ago, I took stock of my predictions. As predicted, Trump wasn’t on track to build his ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Updating My Priors

By
One of the reasons I declined to support Trump’s election in 2016 was my belief that he didn’t keep his promises. Even where he promised an injection of nationalist views I found welcome, I didn’t trust him. Two years ago, I took stock of my predictions. As predicted, Trump wasn’t on track to build his ... Read More
History

Leave the Emancipation Memorial Alone

By
In a quiet, tree-lined area about a mile from the U.S. Capitol building, a statue has stood since 1876. Unveiled eleven years after Abraham Lincoln's death, it depicts the 16th president holding the Emancipation Proclamation as a freed slave kneels below, his bonds being severed. Congress originally named the ... Read More
History

Leave the Emancipation Memorial Alone

By
In a quiet, tree-lined area about a mile from the U.S. Capitol building, a statue has stood since 1876. Unveiled eleven years after Abraham Lincoln's death, it depicts the 16th president holding the Emancipation Proclamation as a freed slave kneels below, his bonds being severed. Congress originally named the ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, n.c., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, n.c., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More
Media

How the Media Undermine Their Credibility

By
The news media are supposed to be the fourth estate. When those in government behave incompetently, allow themselves to be corrupted, abuse human rights, or otherwise disgrace their office, we expect the media to be a force for accountability, and to expose these betrayals of our trust with precision, clarity, ... Read More
Media

How the Media Undermine Their Credibility

By
The news media are supposed to be the fourth estate. When those in government behave incompetently, allow themselves to be corrupted, abuse human rights, or otherwise disgrace their office, we expect the media to be a force for accountability, and to expose these betrayals of our trust with precision, clarity, ... Read More