Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Release of Mueller Grand Jury Docs

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after delivering a statement on his investigation at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., May 29, 2019. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked the release of grand jury documents from the Mueller investigation to the House Judiciary Committee.

The court granted requests by the Justice Department to allow time to prepare briefs to make the case against releasing the documents. The DOJ has until June 1 to file a response.

Advertisement

House Democrats are seeking the documents to discover whether President Trump committed any impeachable offenses over the course of the Mueller investigation, which examined over the course of more than two-years whether the Trump campaign had colluded with Russian operatives to win the 2016 election. Special Counsel Robert Mueller ultimately found no evidence of collusion, but left open the possibility that Trump committed obstruction of justice in relation to the investigation.

“If this material reveals new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses, the [Judiciary] Committee will proceed accordingly — including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment,” House general counsel Douglas Letter said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) on Wednesday mocked the latest push to reveal the Mueller grand jury documents, saying Democrats were conducting “perpetual investigation, perpetual impeachment.”

Advertisement

House Democrats passed two articles of impeachment against the president in December 2019, one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of Congress. The House Judiciary Committee attempted to obtain the Mueller grand jury documents throughout the course of its impeachment inquiry, but was ultimately unsuccessful as various appeals brought the case to the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Senate Republicans ultimately voted down the articles of impeachment, with only Mitt Romney of Utah breaking ranks to vote to convict the president on obstruction of Congress.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.