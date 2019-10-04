News

Law & the Courts

Supreme Court to Hear Louisiana Abortion Case with Potential to Reverse 2016 Precedent

By
(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The Supreme Court announced Friday that it would review a challenge to a 2014 Louisiana law that requires doctors at abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, which usually refuse to grant such privileges to avoid controversy.

Abortion clinics say the law unduly burdens women’s access to abortion, and would close most of the state’s abortion clinics and leave the state with only one doctor eligible to perform the procedure.

In a statement to National Review, Jeanne Mancini, President of the March for Life, applauded the decision.

“Abortion activists are more than willing to lower the bar on women’s health in order to expand abortion, but stricter clinic regulations are in the best interest of women. Just recently we were reminded of the need for more oversight when it comes to abortion, not less, with the appalling case of the abortionist Ulrich Klopfer who collected thousands of aborted babies’ bodies in his home,” she said.

Comments

The case, June Medical Services v. Gee, is closely linked to another case, Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, which centered around a Texas law that inspired the Louisiana law and was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2016. In that decision, now-retired justice Anthony M. Kennedy joined the court’s four liberals to form a majority. Since then, President Trump has added two new justices to the Court to form a conservative majority, and pro-life supporters are hopeful the precedent can be overturned and Roe v. Wade can be challenged.

Last year, an appeals court in New Orleans upheld the Louisiana law, asserting that doctors could obtain admitting privileges if they persisted. In February, the Supreme Court issued an order temporarily suspending the law in a 5–4 vote in a signal that it was considering hearing the case on appeal. Chief Justice John G. Roberts cast his vote with four liberal justices, while the four conservatives dissented.

Comments

Most Popular

Education

Unrest and Inaction at Notre Dame

By
All is not well at my alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. A couple of weeks ago, anonymous students put up unauthorized posters on campus that read “There’s queer blood on homophobic hands,” suggesting that Notre Dame students, faculty, and alumni were responsible for violence. Here’s more on the ... Read More
U.S.

Here Comes Bush . . . ?

By
A source in Texas told me that George P. Bush, currently the state’s land commissioner, already is running a quiet campaign for lieutenant governor. His people would not exactly confirm that, but what they did say was, in a sense, more interesting: Who says it’s lieutenant governor? “While he wouldn’t ... Read More
U.S.

NRA 1, San Francisco Board of Supervisors 0

By
Remember last month when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and ordered city employees to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters? The one that our David ... Read More
White House

The Senate Should Change Its Rules on Impeachment

By
Now that the House has launched an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, the Senate should reform its antiquated rules for the looming trial. Under current procedures, a trial produces the worst of both worlds. If the House has a flimsy case, the Senate must still put the country through the wrenching, ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: The Most Unsettling of All Comic-Book Movies

By
Where does evil come from? Joker offers the most banal answer imaginable -- budget cuts for social workers -- but it’s a devastatingly effective portrait of a serial killer in formation, bringing to mind a long, sickening line of American psychos. More than any comic-book movie to date, Joker, directed with ... Read More
U.S.

Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline

By
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More