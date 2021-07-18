Surgeon General Urges Social Media Platforms to Confront COVID Misinformation ‘Wildfire’

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy remarks on COVID-19 misinformation during a news conference at the White House, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday urged social media companies to confront and snuff out the COVID misinformation “wildfire” circulating on their platforms.

“This is about the health of Americans and the reality is that misinformation is still spreading like wildfire in our country, aided and abetted by technology platforms,” Murthy said on Fox News Sunday. “I have been in dialogue with a number of technology companies in good faith efforts to express my concerns to them and where they have taken positive steps. And some of them have, I’ve acknowledged that, as we should do, but what I’ve also said very clearly to them, privately and also publicly, is that it’s not enough.”

