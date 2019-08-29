News

U.S.

Survey: 45 Percent of College Students Want ‘In God We Trust’ Removed from Currency

By
A packet of currency is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C. (Gary Cameron/Reuters)

A survey of about 1,000 college students across the U.S. found that nearly half would like to see the motto “In God We Trust” removed from American currency, highlighting a trend of declining religiosity among younger generations.

“Do you believe the motto ‘In God We Trust’ should remain on U.S. currency or should it be removed?” asked the online poll, conducted for The College Fix by College Pulse. 53 percent of respondents said the phrase should remain and 45 percent said it should be taken off.ge

69 percent of black students, 57 percent of Asian students, 51 percent of white students, and exactly half of Hispanic or Latino students supported keeping the phrase.

69 percent of LGBT students said they would support removing the motto from U.S. currency, while only 38 percent of students who identify as straight said they would support doing so.

67 percent of student Democrats said they’d favor removing the phrase, compared to just 6 percent of student Republicans.

63 percent of male students supported keeping the motto, compared to 49 percent of female students.

“In God We Trust,” the country’s national motto, has been on U.S. coins since 1864, when it was placed there to encourage religious sentiment, and began appearing on paper bills after a 1955 law required it to be included on all American currency.

In recent years, that law has roiled atheists and other non-religious citizens, who have challenged it in court. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court threw out a case challenging the law brought by atheist groups.

Younger Americans have shown themselves to be less interested in religion than their parents’ and grandparents’ generations. Only 30 percent of millennials and Generation Z said they see religion or belief in God as “very important,” compared to 67 percent of older citizens, according to a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Those who are college-aged or slightly older tend to identify more than their parents as religiously unaffiliated.

Comments

Paralleling younger citizens’ tepid feelings toward religion is their tendency toward liberal political viewpoints, with members of Generation Z more likely than Millennials to embrace liberal over conservative values.

College Pulse’s online poll of 1,001 college students was conducted from August 22 to 23.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

James Mattis Gives the Country a Warning

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: A warning from former secretary of defense James Mattis about what really threatens our country; House Democrats conclude that what the country really needs right now is high-profile hearings about the payments to Stormy Daniels; and Bill de Blasio loses interest in his day ... Read More
Culture

Meet the World Expert on All Things: Tom Nichols

By
Hello, I’m Tom Nichols. I have very fierce facial hair. I am a super-brain expert authority (™) on all things. You can find me in the Naval War College, USA Today, and in the dictionary, under the word “insufferable.” I am in fact an expert on all things, except the management of time, 100 hours of ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
There are two possible explanations of Joe Biden’s inability to tell the truth about things: One is that his mind is failing him, the other is that his honor is. In neither case is Biden fit to hold the office of president of the United States of America, and Democrats would discredit themselves and endanger ... Read More
World

Israel’s Good and Bad New Realities

By
One of the most radical changes in the labyrinth of the Middle East is the near cessation of the old formal hostility of the Arab nations to Israel. That does not mean that the destruction of the Jewish state is not still a commandment among hundreds of millions of Arab speakers throughout the Middle East in ... Read More
Science & Tech

Death of the ‘Gay Gene’

By
A  new study involving hundreds of thousands of participants finds that homosexual behavior is about one-third genetic — and that many genes are involved, each having only a tiny effect. It even manages to single out a few: “rs34730029,” for example, increases the chance of having a same-sex experience by ... Read More
Film & TV

Conservatives Should Watch More Television

By
The conservative movement in the United States, which identifies itself too closely with the Republican party, is at a low cultural ebb (it is certainly fashionable to be anti-Trump), but American popular culture for the past 20 years nonetheless has been suffused with deeply conservative sentiment — even ... Read More
Books

A Parable of ‘Privilege-Hoarding’

By
Nestled on the Front Range of the Rockies, the city of Crystal was a largely upper-middle-class paradise, chock full of health-conscious and socially conscious -- meaning, of course, impeccably progressive -- Coloradans. Then in slithered a serpent in the form of a proposal for a new school, to be called ... Read More