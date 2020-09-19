News

Susan Collins Says Republicans Should Wait to Vote on Supreme Court Replacement Until after Election

Senator Susan Collins (R., Maine) said Saturday she believes Republicans should hold off on voting to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the 2020 elections.

“In order for the American people to have in their elected officials, we must act fairly and consistently — no matter which political party is in power,” Collins said in a statement posted to Twitter. “President Trump has the constitutional authority to make a nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, and I would have no objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s beginning the process of reviewing his nominee’s credentials.”

“Given the proximity of the presidential election … I do not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election. In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the President or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected in November 3.”

