News

Law & the Courts

Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting Killed by Officers During Arrest Attempt

By
Investigators move the body of Michael Forest Reinoehl at Tanglewilde Terrace, where law enforcement officers shot the suspect reported in Lacey, Washington, September 4, 2020. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

Michael Forest Reinoehl, the suspect in the fatal shooting of a pro-Trump demonstrator during clashes in downtown Portland Saturday night, was shot and killed Thursday by federal authorities in Washington as they attempted to arrest him.

On Thursday evening, Reinoehl, 48, emerged from an apartment complex in Lacey that officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force had been watching on the suspicion that he was hiding out inside.

He ran to a car parked outside, and officers fired into the car, Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady told the Oregonian. Officers blocked the car with their vehicles, and Reinoehl began to run. When he pulled out a gun, officers fired at him again, and he died in the street.

“Initial reports indicate the suspect produced a firearm, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers,” read a statement from a Marshals Service spokesperson. “Task force members responded to the threat and struck the suspect.”

Earlier on Thursday, Portland police had issued a warrant for Reinoehl’s arrest on a murder charge.

On Saturday, pro-Trump demonstrator Aaron Danielson was shot in the chest, allegedly by Reinoehl, and died during clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and a caravan of pro-Trump demonstrators who drove through the streets of downtown Portland.

Comments

In a Vice News interview published Thursday, Reinoehl claimed he acted in self-defense and believed he was in danger of being stabbed, admitting he later ran from the scene.

Reinoehl declared his allegiance to Antifa on social media before the incident. He described himself as an anti-fascist and posted photos on social media from several protests he has attended in Portland since May, when demonstrations began in the city after the police custody death of George Floyd.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

Biden Is a Prisoner of His Own Paradoxes

By
Joe Biden and his handlers know that he should be out and about, weighing in daily on the issues of the campaign. In impromptu interviews, Biden should be offering alternative plans for dealing with the virus, the lockdown, the economic recovery, the violence and the looting, the racial tensions. Yet ... Read More
Elections

Biden Is a Prisoner of His Own Paradoxes

By
Joe Biden and his handlers know that he should be out and about, weighing in daily on the issues of the campaign. In impromptu interviews, Biden should be offering alternative plans for dealing with the virus, the lockdown, the economic recovery, the violence and the looting, the racial tensions. Yet ... Read More
U.S.

What Burke Would Say about the Riots

By
Surprise. As soon as street agitators got bored with knocking down statues, they started knocking down people. And as soon as the gunshots started ringing, the moderate Biden took off his mask and turned out to be Kamala. Be wary of the adult who bares each and every tooth when smiling. A look at history, ... Read More
U.S.

What Burke Would Say about the Riots

By
Surprise. As soon as street agitators got bored with knocking down statues, they started knocking down people. And as soon as the gunshots started ringing, the moderate Biden took off his mask and turned out to be Kamala. Be wary of the adult who bares each and every tooth when smiling. A look at history, ... Read More
Media

In Which I Get the Tom Cotton Treatment

By
I have apparently instigated something similar to what happened at the New York Times editorial page, but at the Chronicle of Philanthropy, the bible for fundraisers.  Earlier this week, the site featured an interview with me by an independent podcaster whose shows it cross-posts. "The Business of Giving," by ... Read More
Media

In Which I Get the Tom Cotton Treatment

By
I have apparently instigated something similar to what happened at the New York Times editorial page, but at the Chronicle of Philanthropy, the bible for fundraisers.  Earlier this week, the site featured an interview with me by an independent podcaster whose shows it cross-posts. "The Business of Giving," by ... Read More