News

U.S.

Suspect in New York Hanukkah Stabbings Charged With Federal Hate Crimes

By
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg is seen in a patrol vehicle near his residence in Monsey, New York, U.S., December 29, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

The suspect in the stabbing of five people at a Hanukkah party on Saturday has been charged with federal hate crimes.

The male suspect was charged Monday with five counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill after he allegedly invaded a rabbi’s home and attacked a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, New York, injuring five people with a machete, including the rabbi’s son.

The suspect was arrested in Manhattan within two hours of the attack He was caught on surveillance video footage leaving the scene of the attacks.

FBI investigators said they dicovered journal entries in the suspect’s home that “express anti-Semitic sentiments.” The journal entries reportedly referenced Adolf Hitler and Nazis, and his internet search history included queries such as “German Jewish Temples near me,” “Why did Hitler hate the Jews?” and “Prominent companies founded by Jews in America.”

On Saturday night before the attack, the suspect also used his phone to open an article titled “New York City Increases Police Presence in Jewish Neighborhoods After Possible Anti-Semitic Attacks. Here’s What To Know.”

The federal judge in the case ordered the suspect detained after he appeared in court Monday afternoon. He previously pled not guilty to five counts of attempted murder.

Comments

The suspect’s family released a statement on the attacks, saying he has a “long history of mental illness and hospitalizations” but “no history of like violent acts” and “no known history of anti-Semitism.”

The attack follows a slew of other attacks against Jewish communities in New York, including an uptick of violence in Brooklyn neighborhoods.

Comments

Most Popular

Health Care

Good Riddance to the Individual Mandate

By
I'm afraid I have to disagree with Kevin's argument that “Republicans were wrong to repeal the [individual] mandate while leaving much of the rest of the ACA regime in place.” I've shared his concerns in the past, but at this point it seems clear that the mandate’s demise, which occurred at the beginning of ... Read More
Health Care

Good Riddance to the Individual Mandate

By
I'm afraid I have to disagree with Kevin's argument that “Republicans were wrong to repeal the [individual] mandate while leaving much of the rest of the ACA regime in place.” I've shared his concerns in the past, but at this point it seems clear that the mandate’s demise, which occurred at the beginning of ... Read More
NRI Marketing

We’re Massively Outgunned in the Culture War

By
To be a conservative who writes about culture is to exist in hostile occupied territory. I belong to a couple of film critics’ associations and when I meet with fellow film critics I’m nearly always the only conservative in the room. I’m in the same kind of underdog situation when I’m writing about ... Read More
NRI Marketing

We’re Massively Outgunned in the Culture War

By
To be a conservative who writes about culture is to exist in hostile occupied territory. I belong to a couple of film critics’ associations and when I meet with fellow film critics I’m nearly always the only conservative in the room. I’m in the same kind of underdog situation when I’m writing about ... Read More
Health Care

Buttigieg’s Mandate Is Unneeded

By
Kevin Williamson makes the case that a lot of people made for the individual mandate or something like it: If you're going to forbid insurers from discriminating on the basis of health status, then you have to make people buy health insurance. Otherwise, they'll go without it until they get sick and then buy ... Read More
Health Care

Buttigieg’s Mandate Is Unneeded

By
Kevin Williamson makes the case that a lot of people made for the individual mandate or something like it: If you're going to forbid insurers from discriminating on the basis of health status, then you have to make people buy health insurance. Otherwise, they'll go without it until they get sick and then buy ... Read More
Elections

Buttigieg’s Mandate Makes Sense

By
The grievously misnamed Affordable Care Act was in part an effort to replicate the widely admired Swiss health-care system in the American context. The basic problem with that always has been that Switzerland is full of Swiss people, while the United States is full of maniacs. The preexisting-conditions ... Read More
Elections

Buttigieg’s Mandate Makes Sense

By
The grievously misnamed Affordable Care Act was in part an effort to replicate the widely admired Swiss health-care system in the American context. The basic problem with that always has been that Switzerland is full of Swiss people, while the United States is full of maniacs. The preexisting-conditions ... Read More
White House

Rudy’s Ukraine Adventure 

By
I’ve finally worked my way through the long New Yorker profile of the former Ukraine prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, who fed Rudy Giuliani supposedly bombshell information about corruption in Ukraine. The picture is about what you would expect: of Rudy on a wild-goose chase in a country he knew much less about than ... Read More
White House

Rudy’s Ukraine Adventure 

By
I’ve finally worked my way through the long New Yorker profile of the former Ukraine prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, who fed Rudy Giuliani supposedly bombshell information about corruption in Ukraine. The picture is about what you would expect: of Rudy on a wild-goose chase in a country he knew much less about than ... Read More
Immigration

Trump at the Border

By
Over on the home page, Kevin notes Trump not building a border wall paid for by Mexico as one of his failures. The idea that Mexico was going to pay for the wall was always fantastical and, while we can use more barriers at the border, Trump obviously overemphasized the wall. But Trump now actually has a good ... Read More
Immigration

Trump at the Border

By
Over on the home page, Kevin notes Trump not building a border wall paid for by Mexico as one of his failures. The idea that Mexico was going to pay for the wall was always fantastical and, while we can use more barriers at the border, Trump obviously overemphasized the wall. But Trump now actually has a good ... Read More