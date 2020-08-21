News

Suspect in Portland Beating Turns Himself in

The suspect in the beating of a truck driver in downtown Portland turned himself in Friday morning, police said.

Marquise Love, 25, turned himself into police and is being held on $260,000 bail at Multnomah County Detention Center. He is accused of felony assault, coercion, and rioting.

“I am pleased the suspect in this case turned himself in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement on Friday.

A crowd of rioters in downtown Portland beat a man unconscious Sunday night after dragging him from his truck, video footage of the incident shows. Police on Tuesday identified Love as the man who delivered a running kick to the head from behind to the man, identified by his family as Adam Haner, as he sat in the street already beaten by the rioters.

The crowd surrounded Haner’s white truck around 10:30 p.m. near where he crashed into a light pole downtown. At least one individual punched him as he sat inside before he was pulled out of the vehicle. The rioters forced him to sit in the street as he tried to answer a call from his wife.

One man in the crowd wearing a “security” vest, allegedly Love, delivered a kick to his head that appeared to knock him out cold and caused his head to bleed after it hit the street. Haner was transported to the hospital.

Video clips on social media appear to show the moments just before the attack, when the man attempted to help a person the crowd had previously robbed and beaten.

Later, police deployed a large law enforcement response and encountered “a hostile crowd.”

Police called on Love to turn himself in. Haner has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from multiple serious injuries at home.

The incident, which has attracted international attention, has prompted harsh criticism of Portland government officials, including Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler.

By Friday afternoon, more than 3,800 people had donated over $137,000 to a fundraiser for Haner set up by his brother.

