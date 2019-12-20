News

World

Suspected Killer of French Jewish Woman Won’t Stand Trial Because He Was in ‘Psychotic State’ Due to Marijuana Use, Court Rules

By

The suspect in the killing of French Jewish doctor Sarah Halimi will not stand trial because he was high on marijuana and in a “psychotic state” at the time of the alleged murder, a French appeals court ruled on Thursday.

Kobili Traore, a Malian immigrant to France, allegedly beat Halimi for an hour while calling her a “demon” and shouting about “Allah” as police stood outside Halimi’s door. Traore then threw Halimi from her third-story apartment. Halimi’s daughter has said Traore called her a “dirty Jewess” two years before he killed her mother.

French Jews were alarmed that authorities did not initially investigate the killing as a hate crime, and have accused police and mainstream media of sweeping the case under the rug. Antisemitism has risen in France in recent years, and around 40 percent of French Jews refrain from wearing religious symbols or garments in public.

The appeals court retained the designation of the incident as a “hate crime” in its indictment but decided it would not bring Traore to trial because, according to the ruling, he was not aware of his actions after he had smoked marijuana.

Comments

Traore “does appear to have voluntarily ended the life of Sarah Halimi,” the court wrote in its ruling. However, the court mandated Traore be hospitalized or be released to a drug rehabilitation program, and has ordered Traore to refrain from visiting the scene of the crime or from contacting the victim’s family.

The decision “marks the advent of a policy that gives impunity to anti-Semitic murder in France,” the French Jewish student association EUJF wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More