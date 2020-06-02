SUV Barrels Over NYPD Officer in the Bronx in Apparent Hit-and-Run

An NYPD officer sits in a vehicle during the coronavirus outbreak in Manhattan, April 2, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

An NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle in the Bronx early Tuesday morning after the city endured another night of riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Video footage of the incident posted on social media shows a vehicle moving rapidly towards an intersection and passing several other cars before driving straight into the police officer, who is thrown into another moving vehicle before landing on the ground. Several people rush to aid the officer, and a police van is seen pulling up to the intersection.

This looks like murder. A police officer was just run over by a speeding car in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/fkrxzMEetx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

The incident occurred at around 12:45 a.m. at East 170th Street and Walton Avenue.

The New York Police Department confirmed that the officer emerged from an unmarked car while responding to reports of break-ins in the area and was struck by a black sedan that fled the scene. The officer is an NYPD sergeant and suffered serious injuries but is now in the hospital in stable condition, according to the police department.

Another officer was assaulted nearby at the intersection of East Fordham Road and East Tiebout Avenue.

Rioters began looting stores and setting fire to buildings and police cars last week in New York City and other cities around the country after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for several minutes, including after Floyd passed out. The Bronx reported several break-ins as the violence spread to the borough Monday night.

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which many demonstrators refused to abide by. The curfew will be moved to 8 p.m. for Tuesday, de Blasio announced.

