News

Elections

Swing District Dem Says ‘No One’ Left in the Presidential Race Will Be ‘Helpful’ in Her Reelection

By
Rep. Lauren Underwood is sworn in as a member of the 116th Congress. January 3, 2019 in Washington D.C. (Hannah Gaber/USA TODAY via Reuters)

Representative Lauren Underwood (D., Ill.) said at an event on Monday that “no one” running for the Democratic presidential nomination would be helpful to her in the 2020 general elections.

“Some people are neutral and some people are not and no one in my opinion that’s running on the Democratic ticket is helpful to me in my race,” Underwood told an audience at the City Club of Chicago, responding to a question about whether the rise of Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) would hurt down-ticket Democrats in November. Underwood’s response drew a murmur from the crowd.

“I guess that’s controversial,” Underwood said when she perceived the audience’s reaction. “I view [the] presidential candidates as neutral at best or very difficult at worst.”

Underwood represents Illinois’s 14th congressional district, which traditionally votes Republican. The freshman representative managed in 2018 to unseat three-term incumbent Representative Randy Hultgren, a Republican, by five percentage points.

Sanders, the most progressive candidate in the Democratic primaries, is leading the race after winning the Nevada Caucuses and New Hampshire Primary, while taking a close second place in the Iowa Caucuses. The Vermont senator’s rise in the primaries is worrying more moderate Democrats who feel President Trump will defeat him in the November elections.

Comments

Sanders has also caused controversy among Florida Democrats following his repeated praise of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. Florida has one of the largest concentrations of Cuban immigrants in the U.S., many of them refugees who fled the communist country.

“I find Senator Bernie Sanders’ comments on Castro’s Cuba absolutely unacceptable. The Castro regime murdered and jailed dissidents, and caused unspeakable harm to too many South Florida families,” Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D., Fla.) tweeted on Monday. “To this day, it remains an authoritarian regime that oppresses its people, subverts the free press, and stifles a free society.”

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

Bernie’s Huge Victory

By
Bernie had a massive night in Nevada, with a diverse nomination-winning-type coalition. According to the entrance poll, he won whites and Hispanics and did well among blacks. He won men and women. He won college graduates and did particularly well with non-college graduates. He won Democrats and independents. ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Huge Victory

By
Bernie had a massive night in Nevada, with a diverse nomination-winning-type coalition. According to the entrance poll, he won whites and Hispanics and did well among blacks. He won men and women. He won college graduates and did particularly well with non-college graduates. He won Democrats and independents. ... Read More
Elections

Bernie Sanders Is a Moral Monster

By
Bernie Sanders complains that some criticism of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is “unfair.” The Castro government lined up political dissidents and shot them. It tortured them. It weaponized the medical profession to torture and deform its critics. Its campaign of murder was extraordinary, its ... Read More
Elections

Bernie Sanders Is a Moral Monster

By
Bernie Sanders complains that some criticism of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is “unfair.” The Castro government lined up political dissidents and shot them. It tortured them. It weaponized the medical profession to torture and deform its critics. Its campaign of murder was extraordinary, its ... Read More
U.S.

Women’s Sports Should Be Women’s Sports

By
Transgender sports policies make a mockery of women’s competition. Just look at the state of Connecticut. At the 2018 state open for women’s track and field, two young men identifying as transgender took first and second place in the 100m race. Their participation not only deprived young women of their ... Read More
U.S.

Women’s Sports Should Be Women’s Sports

By
Transgender sports policies make a mockery of women’s competition. Just look at the state of Connecticut. At the 2018 state open for women’s track and field, two young men identifying as transgender took first and second place in the 100m race. Their participation not only deprived young women of their ... Read More