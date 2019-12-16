News

White House

Swing District Michigan Dem Elise Slotkin Announces Support for Impeachment

By
Elissa Slotkin during an interview at her campaign office in Lansing, during the midterm elections, Michigan, U.S., November 6, 2018. (Jeff Kowalsky/Reuters)

Freshman Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.), whose district voted for President Trump in the 2016 elections, announced on Monday that she would support both articles of impeachment against the President.

Slotkin, a former CIA officer, was one of several freshman Democrats to call for impeaching Trump in a a September op-ed in the Washington Post. However, the representative faced considerable backlash in her district, and was sometimes heckled in town hall meetings held with constituents.

Slotkin told CNN on Wednesday that she was undecided on whether to impeach the President. She said the phones in her office were “ringing off the hook,” and she was receiving input from constituents on “both sides” of the issue.

“The vote that we will take this week will be on two articles of impeachment…I will be voting yes on both,” Slotkin wrote in an op-ed published Monday by the Detroit Free Press.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been told more times that I can count that the vote I’ll be casting this week will mark the end of my short political career. That may be,” Slotkin wrote. “But in the national security world that I come from, we are trained to make hard calls on things, even if they are unpopular, if we believe the security of the country is at stake.”

Comments

The articles of impeachment against President Trump, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, are expected to pass with a comfortable majority in the House. However, support for and opposition to impeachment currently fall almost completely within party lines, with no Republicans planning to vote for impeachment and only one Democrat publicly opposing. (The second Democratic Representative to oppose impeachment, Jeff Van Drew, is expected to become a Republican.)

Moderate Democrats have expressed concern that a vote for impeachment will hurt their chances of reelection, especially for those in swing districts. Some have suggested censuring President Trump for his actions regarding Ukraine instead of voting to impeach him, but the idea has been dismissed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Damning Inspector General’s Report

By
It is hard to believe that the run-up to the presidential-election year has plumbed such a depth of farcical degradation. It must be that Trump’s influence has contributed to unserious responses, but he can’t be blamed for the unutterable nonsense of his opponents and the straight men of the political class ... Read More
White House

The Damning Inspector General’s Report

By
It is hard to believe that the run-up to the presidential-election year has plumbed such a depth of farcical degradation. It must be that Trump’s influence has contributed to unserious responses, but he can’t be blamed for the unutterable nonsense of his opponents and the straight men of the political class ... Read More
World

Present at the Demolition

By
Economists at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund must feel pretty lucky these days. They work for just about the only institutions set up in the aftermath of World War II that aren't in the middle of an identity crisis. From Turtle Bay to Brussels, from Washington to Vienna, the decay of the economic ... Read More
World

Present at the Demolition

By
Economists at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund must feel pretty lucky these days. They work for just about the only institutions set up in the aftermath of World War II that aren't in the middle of an identity crisis. From Turtle Bay to Brussels, from Washington to Vienna, the decay of the economic ... Read More
U.S.

Tlaib’s Confusion, and Ours

By
In response to Tuesday's shooting spree at a kosher market in New Jersey, Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter to offer her since-deleted lament: "White supremacy kills." Let's insist, for a moment, upon the Occam's razor explanation for the New Jersey massacre, undertaken by two now-deceased African-American ... Read More
U.S.

Tlaib’s Confusion, and Ours

By
In response to Tuesday's shooting spree at a kosher market in New Jersey, Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter to offer her since-deleted lament: "White supremacy kills." Let's insist, for a moment, upon the Occam's razor explanation for the New Jersey massacre, undertaken by two now-deceased African-American ... Read More
World

Well . . . .

By
So much for my prophecies of doom. Britain's Conservatives won, and they won with a very healthy parliamentary majority, breaking through Labour’s “red wall” across the industrial (and post-industrial) Midlands and the North. The BBC: Leave-voting former mining towns like Workington, which was seen as ... Read More
World

Well . . . .

By
So much for my prophecies of doom. Britain's Conservatives won, and they won with a very healthy parliamentary majority, breaking through Labour’s “red wall” across the industrial (and post-industrial) Midlands and the North. The BBC: Leave-voting former mining towns like Workington, which was seen as ... Read More
White House

The Costs of Trivializing Impeachment

By
Resorting to a vague “abuse of power” theory, the House Judiciary Committee Friday morning referred two articles of impeachment to the full House on the inevitable party-line vote. The full House will impeach the president next week, perhaps Wednesday, also on the inevitable party-line vote. The scarlet ... Read More
White House

The Costs of Trivializing Impeachment

By
Resorting to a vague “abuse of power” theory, the House Judiciary Committee Friday morning referred two articles of impeachment to the full House on the inevitable party-line vote. The full House will impeach the president next week, perhaps Wednesday, also on the inevitable party-line vote. The scarlet ... Read More