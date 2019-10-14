News

Economy & Business

Target Cuts Workers’ Hours after Vowing to Raise Minimum Wage to $15 By 2020

By
Checkout lane at a Target store in Chicago, Ill., in 2016. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters)

Workers at Target stores are struggling to pay their bills after the company cut the total amount of employee working hours in preparation for raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2020, according to a report from CNN.

“I got that dollar raise but I’m getting $200 less in my paycheck,” said Heather, who works at a Florida branch. She began working 40 hours per week but is now offered less than 20.

“I have no idea how I’m going to pay rent or buy food,” she continued.

Target committed to raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2020 in a statement on September 25, 2017.

Senator Bernie Sanders (D., Vt.) has made the $15 minimum wage a tenet of his campaign. He has blasted large companies such as McDonald’s and Walmart for refusing to pay their employees $15 per hour.

Last year was Target’s best business year since 2005. Sales were up five percent and company stocks were up four percent since 2017, prompting Target CEO Brian Cornell to laud the company’s “successful, durable model.”

Meanwhile, cuts in worker hours have affected employees’ eligibility for health benefits. Employees who work less than 30 hours per week are deemed ineligible for company health benefits at the start of Target’s spring enrollment period.

“Target worked me hard from mid-July of 2018 to February 2019, right before my medical coverage was about to kick in,” said former employee Caren Morales of Diamond Bar, California, who worked between 35-40 hours per week. Once the enrollment date approached, she said, “They cut my hours right then.”

Morales quit several months later, saying she couldn’t afford to pay for her daughter’s day care.

It was not immediately clear why many workers have seen their hours cut, although the trend may partially be attributable to the introduction of new store management methods.

Comments

“We needed to change the way we operate in the store to create a better, more inviting experience for our guests,” commented Target COO John Mulligan. The changes include elimination of some backroom shifts and the introduction of self-checkout machines, along with specialization of some jobs to cover a specific department instead of an entire store.

Several other giant retail stores have also recently decreased working hours, according to statistics from the Bureau of Labor.

Comments

Most Popular

PC Culture

Defiant Dave Chappelle

By
When Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special Sticks & Stones came out in August, the overwhelming response from critics was that it was offensive, unacceptable garbage. Inkoo Kang of Slate declared that Chappelle’s “jokes make you wince.” Garrett Martin, in the online magazine Paste, maintained that the ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: An Honest Treatment of Madness

By
When I saw that the New York Times and The New Yorker had run columns berating the new Joker movie, criticizing it not simply on cinematic grounds but instead insisting that the film amounted to a clandestine defense of “whiteness” in an attempt to buttress the electoral aim of “Republicans” — this is a ... Read More
Culture

The Origins of the Transgender Movement

By
Editor’s Note: This article has been adapted from remarks delivered at a Heritage Foundation summit. I’ve been asked to talk about the origins of transgenderism and how it relates to children and their exploitation. But first, I would like to start with a little story. Yesterday I was wandering around ... Read More
Elections

The Democrats’ Disastrous CNN LGBT Town Hall

By
A few days after Donald Trump committed the worst foreign-policy blunder of his presidency by betraying America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria, former vice president Joe Biden, the elder statesman and co-frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary, was on a national stage talking to CNN’s primetime ... Read More
White House

What Is Impeachment For?

By
W hat is impeachment for? Seems like a simple question. Constitutionally speaking, it also appears to have a simple answer: to cite and remove from power a president guilty of wrongdoing. Aye, there’s the rub. What sort of wrongdoing warrants removal from power? I’d wager that the flames of ... Read More
Elections

CNN’s Anti-Religious Town Hall

By
LGBT activists gathered last week for CNN’s “Equality” town hall with the Democratic presidential candidates. The advocates present were, in the words of Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David, the “tip of the spear in our fight for full equality.” The “spear” metaphor grew more apt as ... Read More