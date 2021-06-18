Ted Cruz: Critical Race Theory ‘Is Every Bit as Racist as the Klansmen in White Sheets’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx) questions former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, who is President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, March 23, 2021. (Jim Lo Scalzo /Pool via Reuters)

During the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Conference on Friday, Republican Texas senator Ted Cruz slammed critical race theory (CRT) as an ideology comparably racist to that espoused by the Ku Klux Klan.

“Let me tell you right now, critical race theory is bigoted, it is a lie, and it is every bit as racist as the Klansmen in white sheets,” Cruz declared.

In his speech, Cruz talked about how a reporter asked him to definite CRT, to which he explained the doctrine’s Marxist roots and problematic implications.

“I explained to him, I said it’s a theory that derives from Marxism. Karl Marx viewed the entire world as a conflict between classes, between the owners of capital and the working men and women, the proletariat,” said Cruz, “Critical race theory takes that same Marxist concept, except it replaces class with race.”

He said CRT resurrects discrimination in another form, deeming guilty by default an identity group for crimes and wrongdoings committed by its ancestors. Cruz added that CRT has a tendency to incite antagonism among people today without reason or cause, moving the country further away from the mission of true equality.

“Critical race theory says every white person is a racist. Critical race theory says America is fundamentally racist and irredeemably racist, and if someone has a different color skin, seeks to make us hate that person,” he said.

“As a Christian and as an American, I love my brothers and sisters, whatever skin color you are, whatever ethnicity you are, whatever faith you are, whatever creed you are. We are commanded to love,” the senator continued.

Cruz’s comments come as a slew of Republican-dominated state legislatures and Republican governors, including Texas governor Greg Abbott, have passed laws or signed executive orders either restricting or outright banning the teaching of CRT in public-school curricula. Many have also sought to curtail the incorporation of the related 1619 Project, first envisioned by the New York Times, into the classroom.

