Ted Cruz Pitches ‘Witness Reciprocity’ for Impeachment Trial

Sen. Ted Cruz (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) on Tuesday pitched the idea of “witness reciprocity” for the Senate impeachment trial during a meeting with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and other top Senate Republicans.

The idea would allow Republicans and Democrats to summon an equal number of witnesses to testify. For example, if the Democrats subpoena testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton, Republicans would be allowed to summon Hunter Biden in return.

“We’ll be dealing with the witness issue at the appropriate time into the trial. And I think it’s certainly appropriate to point out that both sides would want to call witnesses if they wanted to hear from them,” McConnell commented to reporters. “So if you get to that issue, I can’t imagine that only the witnesses our Democratic colleagues want to call will be called.”

McConnell originally sought to dismiss the articles of impeachment without calling witnesses, angering Democrats who wanted to hear from Bolton before the Senate vote on impeachment. However, several Republican Senators have objected to the notion of dismissing charges before hearing from witnesses.

“Our members generally are not interested in the motion to dismiss,” Senator Roy Blunt (R., Mo.) told reporters on Monday. “They think both sides need to be heard,” and President Trump “deserves an opportunity to get a fair hearing, make his case and I think that’s ultimately what will happen.”

Bolton, who was present at key moments in the Trump administration’s actions regarding Ukraine, had previously indicated he wanted a decision from federal court regarding whether it was appropriate for him to testify. However, in early January the former adviser released a statement saying he would testify if subpoenaed by the Senate.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

What Was It For?

What Was It For?

Impeachment is not a judicial process, as my colleague Andrew C. McCarthy likes to remind us, but a political process with judicial trappings. That makes it very likely — practically certain — that Democrats will lose in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority led by Mitch McConnell, who practically has ... Read More
Elections

Democrats No Longer Dismiss Bernie Sanders’s Odds

In 2016, insurgent candidates roiled the nomination process of both major parties. Donald Trump, running as a populist, won 44 percent of the primary vote against a divided field and won the GOP nomination. Bernie Sanders, running as an unabashed socialist, also won 44 percent in the Democratic race against ... Read More
'Never Trump' Revisited

‘Never Trump’ Revisited

One of the most irritating things about being a professional pundit is having random strangers hold you accountable for every column, tweet, and post you've ever written. Needless to say, I've accumulated plenty of bad takes over the past 20 years. An industrious critic with lots of time on his hands could, ... Read More
Music

The Evolving Libertarianism of Neil Peart

Like every true rock fan I was saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Peart, the lyricist and virtuoso drummer for the prog group Rush. We all love the band's key albums, the handful culminating in 1981's Moving Pictures, and we inevitably have some opinions about the others too. I absolutely loved their 2007 ... Read More
