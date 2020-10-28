News

Politics & Policy

Ted Cruz Slams Twitter CEO for Censoring NY Post Biden Story: ‘Behaving as a Democratic Super PAC’

By
Sen. Ted Cruz questions judicial nominees during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, December 4, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) slammed Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, comparing the company to a “Democratic super PAC.”

The Committee last week voted to subpoena Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, after both platforms reduced circulation or entirely blocked a New York Post story featuring materials purportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop. The social media companies’ actions have led conservatives to accuse them of censorship.

“Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear, and why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic super PAC, silencing views to the contrary of your political beliefs?” Cruz said during the hearing.

Dorsey maintained that the Post‘s story fell afoul of Twitter’s “hacked materials policy,” and that the policy itself should be updated.

“We recognized errors in that policy. We changed it within twenty-four hours,” Dorsey said.

The Post was locked out of its Twitter account after posting the initial Hunter Biden story, and the paper has not posted anything the platform since. Cruz pressed Dorsey as to why the Post was apparently still locked out of its account as of Wednesday.

“They have to log into their account, which they can do at this minute, delete the original tweet…and they can tweet the exact same material in the exact same article, and it would go through,” Dorsey said.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

