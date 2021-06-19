Ted Cruz: ‘The Stage Is Set for an Incredible Conservative Revival’

When the Texas senator looks forward to 2022 and 2024, he can't help but glance back at the past.

The midterm elections in 2022 are lining up to look a lot like the those in 1994 and 2010, years when Republicans won massive victories after Democratic presidents overreached, he said.

And to the Texas senator, the upcoming 2024 presidential election bears a striking resemblance to the “Reagan Revolution” of 1980 that saw a conservative realignment of American politics.

“It took Jimmy Carter to give us Ronald Reagan,” Cruz said. “And I think Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0, and is setting …