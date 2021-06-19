News

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Ted Cruz: ‘The Stage Is Set for an Incredible Conservative Revival’

By
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., February 26, 2021. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)
When the Texas senator looks forward to 2022 and 2024, he can't help but glance back at the past.

Kissimmee, Fla. — When Ted Cruz looks forward to 2022 and 2024, he can’t help but glance back to the past.

The midterm elections in 2022 are lining up to look a lot like the those in 1994 and 2010, years when Republicans won massive victories after Democratic presidents overreached, he said.

And to the Texas senator, the upcoming 2024 presidential election bears a striking resemblance to the “Reagan Revolution” of 1980 that saw a conservative realignment of American politics.

“It took Jimmy Carter to give us Ronald Reagan,” Cruz said. “And I think Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0, and is setting

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest