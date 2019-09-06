Ted Cruz to Debate Gun Control with Actress Alyssa Milano

Sen. Ted Cruz (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Following a lengthy Twitter confrontation over how best to respond to the scourge of mass shootings, Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and actress Alyssa Milano have agreed to meet in person to debate the issue.

Milano on Sunday challenged her Twitter followers to produce a Biblical passage that would support a God-given right to gun ownership. Cruz responded with a ten-tweet thread detailing how the right to self-defense, if not gun ownership specifically, is in fact enshrined in the Bible.

An excellent Q, worth considering carefully w/o the snark of Twitter. It is of course not the right to a modern-day firearm that is God-give but rather the right to Life & the right to Liberty. Essential to that right to life is the right to DEFEND your life & your family. 1/x https://t.co/8pjstMGrGB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 1, 2019

Milano responded by inviting Cruz to engage in a live-streamed debate on the topic. Cruz quickly accepted and Milano announced Wednesday evening that the pair will be meeting on Tuesday, though it is unclear whether their debate will be made public.

I’m looking forward to it! And if all of us can together have more positive, civil discussion & debate on the substantive issues of the day, that would go a long way to helping unite and heal our divided Nation. https://t.co/HCpLepcohv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2019

The gun-control debate has grown increasingly fraught recently due to a series of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio, and, most recently, Odessa and Midland, Texas.