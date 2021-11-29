Temple University Student Fatally Shot in Broad Daylight as Philadelphia Breaks Homicide Record

(Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

A 21-year-old Temple University student was shot and killed in broad daylight just three to four blocks away from campus on Sunday afternoon amid an uptick in homicides that have driven the deadliest year on record in Philadelphia.

Samuel Sean Collington was shot twice in the chest when a gunman opened fire on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue at 1:32 p.m., NBC10 Philadelphia reported. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:57 p.m., according to the outlet, which adds that no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Collington was a fellow in the office of the City Commissioner and a political science student at Temple who was set to graduate in the spring, the school confirmed to NBC10.

“This is a tragedy in every sense of the word. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time,” a spokesperson for the school said.

Philadelphia has recorded at least 506 homicides this year, making 2021 the deadliest year on record in the city.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Samuel Collington, and strongly condemn this and any acts of violence in our city,” a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office said. “We grieve every life lost to violence, and we’re heartbroken for Samuel’s friends and family as they cope with this unimaginable loss. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, the Temple University community, and his colleagues in the City Commissioners’ Office.”

Collington’s mother told NBC10 her son’s murder is a “horrible injustice” and said she will do anything to bring the gunman to justice.

