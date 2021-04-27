Texas Congressman Urges Biden Admin to End Catch and Release Immigration Policy

Border Patrol agents apprehend undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, April 9, 2019. (Loren Elliott/Reuters)

Representative Pat Fallon (R., Texas) on Tuesday called on Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to end the Biden administration’s “disastrous” catch and release immigration policy.

Fallon urged Mayorkas to terminate the policy after DHS directed the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department to release migrants who were suspected of having committed crimes back onto the streets of Fallon’s district, which is located in northeastern Texas.

“I cannot sit idly by while people in the Department of Homeland Security jeopardize the safety of my constituents,” Fallon said in a statement obtained by The Hill. “I urge Secretary Mayorkas to immediately revise the policies of catch and release that are threatening our communities. If there is need for a legislative fix, I stand ready to work with anyone who is willing to close the floodgates and put the lives and safety of American citizens first.”

Fallon called the administration’s “silence” on the issue “troubling” and added that the situation “will only get worse” if the policies are upheld.

“The Administration’s silence on these issues makes them culpable in human trafficking, drug smuggling, and the violence associated with such crimes. I have no doubt that this situation will only get worse as the administration continues these policies,” he said. “I urge you in the strongest way possible to end these practices immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter and I eagerly await your response.”

Fallon joins a number of Texas lawmakers who have attempted to call attention to the damaging effects Biden’s immigration policies have had on the state. Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) told National Review last month that the White House needed “to do more and listen to the border communities” and later suggested that the Biden team has not done enough to combat a record-high surge in immigration.

“We don’t just go visit the border, we live at the border. We talk to the NGOs there, we talk to the mayors, the county judges, to the border patrol, to the men and women in blue, green, and other folks, ICE agents also. We understand this very well,” Cuellar told National Review. “I still will encourage them to do more, to reach out to the folks on the border communities and keep talking to them, to make sure that they get a balanced view of what’s happening there at the border itself.”

