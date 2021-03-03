Texas Dem Sounds Alarm on Pending Biden Immigration Crisis: ‘The Impression Is That the Border’s Open’

In 2014, it was south Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar’s border contacts that led to a national crisis for the Obama White House.

Cuellar sent pictures to the Houston Chronicle that he had received showing a Customs and Border Protection facility crowded with not just men, but also women and young children — to drive home the stark reality that a surge in illegal border crossings was being driven by families and unaccompanied minors. The subsequent story took the country by storm and helped spur the Obama administration into action.

“I had to release those pictures, because they were keeping it very, very …