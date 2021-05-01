Texas Democrat Facing Calls to Resign after Calling Tim Scott an ‘Oreo’

Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) speaks about his new police reform bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 17, 2020. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

A Texas Democratic official is facing calls to resign from his post after calling Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) a racial slur.

After Scott delivered his rebuttal speech to President Biden’s congressional address on Wednesday, Lamar County Democratic Party chair Gary O’Connor called Scott an “oreo,” a slur that refers to a black person who is seen as “having adopted the attitudes, values and behavior thought to be characteristic of middle-class white society, often at the expense of his or her own heritage,” according to Dictionary.com.

“I had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an oreo with no real principles,” O’Connor wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.

Representative Pat Fallon (R., Texas), whose district covers Lamar County in Northeast Texas, called O’Connor’s post “unforgivable.”

“Gary O’Connor’s comment against Senator Tim Scott is abhorrent, insulting, and unforgivable. Both he and the entire Lamar County Democratic Party should be ashamed of this racist behavior,” Fallon said in a statement.

BREAKING: Congressman Pat Fallon Calls on Lamar County Democratic Party Chair to Resign Following Racist Social Media Posthttps://t.co/88zvxEWHSm — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) April 30, 2021

The Republican congressman urged O’Connor to “apologize and step down immediately” and called on the Texas Democratic party and the NAACP “to condemn these words.”

Fallon said the party “should take swift action to censure him.”

“This kind of behavior is not tolerable in Texas, the United States, or any political party,” Fallon said.

O’Connor’s comment is just one of a number of racial attacks the senator has faced in the aftermath of his speech. After left-wing Twitter users labeled Scott “Uncle Tim,” a reference to the racial slur “Uncle Tom,” the phrase trended on the platform for hours before the social media company banned the term from its trending topics section.

