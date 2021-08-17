Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tests Positive for COVID

Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the annual National Rifle Association convention in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID, according to his office.

His administration is executing a contingency plan and taking all necessary steps to ensure the government’s continued functioning.

A statement on Abbott’s illness from his communications director reads “Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.