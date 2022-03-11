Texas Judge Issues Injunction against Investigations of Parents of Transgender Children

Judge Amy Clark Meachum addresses the court as a court hearing is held on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order that parents of transgender children be investigated for child abuse, in Austin, Texas, March 11, 2022. (Sergio Flores/Reuters)

A Texas judge on Friday blocked the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services from conducting investigations of parents of transgender children for potential child abuse.

District judge Amy Clark Meachum wrote in her ruling that a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal against the DFPS holds a “substantial likelihood” of success.

The groups filed a lawsuit after Texas governor Greg Abbott in February ordered the DFPS to conduct investigations of parents of transgender children. Abbott announced the order following a legal opinion by state attorney general Ken Paxton, declaring the use of sex-change procedures and prescription of puberty blockers to children as “child abuse.”

However, Meachum said on Friday that Abbott’s order and the DFPS investigations “violate separation of powers by impermissibly encroaching into the legislative domain.”

Meachum’s injunction blocks all such investigations until the conclusion of a trial in the suit, which was scheduled for July.

In their lawsuit, the ACLU and Lamda Legal accused Abbott and the DFPS of violating the rights of transgender children.

“Their actions caused terror and anxiety among transgender youth and their families across the Lone Star State and singled out transgender youth and their families for discrimination and harassment,” the lawsuit states.

