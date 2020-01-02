News

Law & the Courts

Texas Judge Rules Hospital May Take Baby Off Life Support against Mother’s Wishes

By
A nurse updates a patient’s chart at a hospital in Sylvania, Ohio, May 14, 2018. (Aaron Josefczeyk/Reuters)

A Texas judge ruled Thursday that a hospital may take an 11-month-old girl off life support despite her family’s objections.

Tinslee Lewis, who was born prematurely and suffers from a rare heart defect, has not left the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth since birth. She has had at least six surgeries and went into respiratory arrest in July, and has been on both a heart-lung machine and a ventilator since.

Her doctors said Tinslee “requires significant sedation” and they believe she is in pain.

“The judge basically said Tinslee’s life is NOT worth living. I feel frustrated because anyone in that courtroom would want more time just like I do if Tinslee were their baby,” the baby’s mother, Trinity Lewis, said in a statement. “I hope that we can keep fighting through an appeal to protect Tinslee. She deserves the right to live.”

“This isn’t Tinslee’s first rodeo. She’s made it this far. I know she’s going to continue to fight for her life,” Lewis said last month.

Texas state law allows a medical facility to take a patient off life support over the objections of those responsible for their treatment as long as the doctors and the hospital’s ethics committee are in agreement about the decision. The hospital originally planned to take Tinslee off life support on November 10, enforcing the “10-day rule,” which allows the patient to be taken off life support if another health care provider cannot be found within 10 days.

Texas’s Republican attorney general, Ken Paxton, has called the law “unconstitutional” and thrown his support behind Tinslee’s family, filing a brief with the court supporting them.

Cook Children’s Medical Center’s decision “directly violates the mother’s request and her daughter’s right to life,” Paxton said.

Texas Right to Life, representing Tinslee’s family, slammed Thursday’s ruling, saying they are “disappointed that the ruling not only disregarded the Constitution, but also sentenced an innocent 11-month-old baby to death like a criminal.”

The hospital argues that her physicians have exhausted their options to treat Tinslee.

Comments

“Our doctors and nurses have done everything humanely possible to save Tinslee’s life. Currently, any care we provide, including feeding, bathing and providing treatments and medication, can cause her little body to experience a medical crisis, which causes even more intervention and pain for her,” the hospital said in a statement last month.

The hospital has agreed to keep life support going for Tinslee for a week to give her mother time to file an appeal of the decision.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Movies of the 2010s

By
Film critics are not authorities, least of all me: What the heck do I know? I didn’t even like Aquaman. So a list like this is not a guide to how you should think. It’s more like a diary entry. Movies that stay with us are the ones that reach deep inside and connect with us on a molecular level. So, er, ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Movies of the 2010s

By
Film critics are not authorities, least of all me: What the heck do I know? I didn’t even like Aquaman. So a list like this is not a guide to how you should think. It’s more like a diary entry. Movies that stay with us are the ones that reach deep inside and connect with us on a molecular level. So, er, ... Read More
PC Culture

The Most Absurd PC Moments of the 2010s

By
A lot has happened in the last decade — including a lot of things being called racist, sexist, offensive, or insensitive. Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the most absurdly politically correct moments of the decade: 1. A college diversity-training course taught that it was culturally insensitive to ... Read More
PC Culture

The Most Absurd PC Moments of the 2010s

By
A lot has happened in the last decade — including a lot of things being called racist, sexist, offensive, or insensitive. Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the most absurdly politically correct moments of the decade: 1. A college diversity-training course taught that it was culturally insensitive to ... Read More
Culture

What Does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Mean?

By
Every year, around the world, people bring in the New Year with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” This Scottish song has long been attributed to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns (1759–1796). And yet,  “Burns wasn’t the sole author,” according to Robert Crawford, Burns's esteemed biographer ... Read More
Culture

What Does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Mean?

By
Every year, around the world, people bring in the New Year with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” This Scottish song has long been attributed to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns (1759–1796). And yet,  “Burns wasn’t the sole author,” according to Robert Crawford, Burns's esteemed biographer ... Read More
U.S.

How Not to Argue with Bill Barr

By
I'm open to criticisms of Attorney General Bill Barr, and have highlighted one or two in this space. But Katherine Stewart and Caroline Fredrickson have written an attack on him for the New York Times that seems to me a model of how not to engage in political debate. The op-ed is not persuasive, and gives almost ... Read More
U.S.

How Not to Argue with Bill Barr

By
I'm open to criticisms of Attorney General Bill Barr, and have highlighted one or two in this space. But Katherine Stewart and Caroline Fredrickson have written an attack on him for the New York Times that seems to me a model of how not to engage in political debate. The op-ed is not persuasive, and gives almost ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

This Will Be Our Year

By
‘This will be our year,” the Zombies sang. “It took a long time to come.” There’s going to be an election in 2020. Political partisans already have their New Year’s resolutions ready to go: Win. This will be our year! Ask your average Fox News host or Democratic rage-monkey on Twitter why ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

This Will Be Our Year

By
‘This will be our year,” the Zombies sang. “It took a long time to come.” There’s going to be an election in 2020. Political partisans already have their New Year’s resolutions ready to go: Win. This will be our year! Ask your average Fox News host or Democratic rage-monkey on Twitter why ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The End of the Soft-Power Delusion

By
On the night of October 2, 2019, Comedy Central broadcast the South Park episode “Band in China,” a devastating satire of the way Beijing has used access to the Chinese market to shape how the U.S. entertainment industry operates. The plot involves one of the main characters' going to China to try and sell ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The End of the Soft-Power Delusion

By
On the night of October 2, 2019, Comedy Central broadcast the South Park episode “Band in China,” a devastating satire of the way Beijing has used access to the Chinese market to shape how the U.S. entertainment industry operates. The plot involves one of the main characters' going to China to try and sell ... Read More
Books

The Historian as Moralist

By
The passing of Gertrude Himmelfarb, who died on December 30th at the age of 97, is a loss felt keenly by all who had the good fortune to know her. To family and friends, she was known as Bea Kristol, and embodied character and decency, good humor, and good sense. To Americans with an interest in our ... Read More
Books

The Historian as Moralist

By
The passing of Gertrude Himmelfarb, who died on December 30th at the age of 97, is a loss felt keenly by all who had the good fortune to know her. To family and friends, she was known as Bea Kristol, and embodied character and decency, good humor, and good sense. To Americans with an interest in our ... Read More