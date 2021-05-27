Texas Lawmaker Says the Media Are Lying about His Education Bill

Steve Toth insists he is not trying to whitewash the stain of slavery in the United States.

Every Texas student, he says, needs to be taught about slavery and the many failures of Americans throughout history to live up to the country’s founding ideals.

Racism and its nefarious legacy should be discussed. Teachers should be allowed to explore the history of communism, Marxism, and “any kind of ism that you want to discuss,” he says. Students deserve a robust and even-handed discussion of sometimes divisive current events.

But where Toth, a Texas state representative, draws the line is proselytizing, indoctrination, weaponizing children with …