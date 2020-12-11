News

NR PLUS Elections

Texas Lawsuit to Overturn Election Is Indefensible, Littered with False Conclusions, Lawyers Say

By &
Counting mail-in ballots in Lehigh County, Pa., November 4, 2020. (Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters)

Lawyers for the four states at the center of a Texas lawsuit that was attempting to get the Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election said the suit was legally indefensible, was littered with false conclusions, and simply regurgitated previous legal arguments that have gone nowhere.

The attorneys general in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin each filed responses to the Texas lawsuit, which the Supreme Court rejected Friday.

They argued the Texas suit made “bogus claims,” and was “aimed at disenfranchising large swaths of voters.” And they argued that Texas had no standing to file the suit in the first place. The

