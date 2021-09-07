Texas Pro-Life Group Hit with Physical Threats, Cyber Attack after Supreme Court Heartbeat Ruling

Since the Supreme Court declined to block Texas’s recently passed heartbeat abortion law, at least one organization on the frontlines of the pro-life movement has come under assault.

Texas Right to Life, a non-profit which fights for the rights of the unborn through education and lobbying, has received numerous threats of violence against its personnel in the wake of the August 31 decision and reported those threats to the local police and the FBI, vice president Elizabeth Graham told National Review. Onesimo Lopez, chief the Bellaire police department in Houston, confirmed that his office fielded a report detailing those threats Tuesday …