Texas Republican Predicts McCabe Will be Indicted for Lying to Investigators

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 11, 2017. (Eric Thayer/Reuters)

Representative John Ratcliffe (R., Texas) predicted Sunday that former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe will soon be indicted for lying to investigators about his role in the leaking of classified information.

McCabe was fired from the FBI in March 2018, one month after the release of an inspector general report that detailed multiple instances in which he “lacked candor” when questioned by investigators about his role in the leaking of classified information related to the Clinton email probe.

Ratcliffe told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that the Department of Justice must indict McCabe or face accusations of partisanship and hypocrisy

“Here, you have the inspector general stating that Andrew McCabe did that multiple times, and the magic words, did so intentionally and knowing,” Ratcliffe said during an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “I think the Department of Justice is going to have to indict Andy McCabe, simply because to do otherwise would be to admit that there are separate standards for people doing the same thing for the same conduct.”

The 21-year FBI veteran was made a CNN analyst last month despite the existence of an ongoing investigation into his conduct that may still result in criminal charges. He maintains that he did not intentionally mislead investigators and continues to suggest that he was acting within his authority as deputy director when he authorized the leaking of information about the Clinton email investigation to a Wall Street Journal reporter.

In a lawsuit filed last month, McCabe alleges his firing at the hands of former attorney general Jeff Sessions was politically-motivated.

McCabe’s attorneys met with deputy attorney general Jeffrey Rosen last month, according to an August 26 New York Times report. The meeting has been widely-interpreted as evidence that McCabe will soon be indicted.