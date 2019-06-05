Texas Teacher Fired for Asking Trump on Twitter to Remove Illegal-Immigrant Students

The masthead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s @realDonaldTrump Twitter account is seen on July 11, 2017. @realDonaldTrump/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY – RC110AFE5290

A high-school teacher in Texas was fired this week after asking President Trump for his assistance in removing illegal-immigrant students from her school, in what she thought were private tweets.

Georgia Clark, who taught English at the Carter-Riverside High School for 20 years, was fired on Tuesday after eight members of the school board voted unanimously in favor of her termination. The vote came three weeks after Clark asked the president to deport students she believed to be in the country illegally.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” Clark wrote May 17 on her now-deleted Twitter account, @Rebecca1939.

“Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated,” she wrote in another tweet.

A copy of the school board’s review of Clark’s conduct, obtained by the Washington Post, shows that she believed she was communicating privately with the president when she sent the public tweets.

“Ms. Clark stated she did not realize the tweets were public,” the Fort Worth Independent School District said in the review. But district officials nevertheless found that she engaged in “inappropriate behavior” that violated district regulations and warranted her termination.

Prior to the discovery of her tweets, Clark was already under investigation by the school board for allegedly asking a student last month to “show me your papers that are saying you are legal,” before allowing him to go to the bathroom. Clark denies that account of her actions, which was provided to investigators by a student.

Clark was also disciplined in 2007 for referring to a group of students as “little Mexico” and calling another student “white bread.”

While no one stood to defend Clark at the school-board meeting, the Fort Worth Republican Women Facebook group asked their members to contact district officials to voice their opposition to her firing.

“The students were offended by a teacher asking the President, Donald J. Trump, to enforce the law so she’s disciplined?” the group wrote. “Would the same be true if another teacher supported illegal immigration? FWISD has its priorities confused.”