News

NR PLUS Media

‘That’s on Him’: Media Link Teen’s COVID Death to Mississippi Governor’s School Mask Mandate Opposition

By
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves delivers a televised address at the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson, Miss., June 30, 2020. (Rogelio V. Solis/Pool via Reuters)
Mississippi governor Tate Reeves said its rare for kids with COVID-19 to "have anything other than the sniffles."

After a 13-year-old Mississippi girl died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend, national media outlets and political commentators have jumped at the opportunity to question governor Tate Reeves’ decision not to mandate masks in the state’s schools, and they are accusing him of downplaying the impact of the virus on kids.

During a brief segment on Tuesday about Smith County eighth-grader Mkayla Robinson’s death, Mika Brzezinski, the co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, pointed responsibility at Reeves. “That’s on him,” she said, after playing a clip of the Republican governor defending his decision not to re-institute a mask mandate in the state’s

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

Worse Than Saigon

Worse Than Saigon

In yielding Afghanistan to the Taliban, Joe Biden has engineered the worst foreign-policy disaster in a generation.

The Latest