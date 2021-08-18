‘That’s on Him’: Media Link Teen’s COVID Death to Mississippi Governor’s School Mask Mandate Opposition

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves said its rare for kids with COVID-19 to "have anything other than the sniffles."

After a 13-year-old Mississippi girl died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend, national media outlets and political commentators have jumped at the opportunity to question governor Tate Reeves’ decision not to mandate masks in the state’s schools, and they are accusing him of downplaying the impact of the virus on kids.

During a brief segment on Tuesday about Smith County eighth-grader Mkayla Robinson’s death, Mika Brzezinski, the co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, pointed responsibility at Reeves. “That’s on him,” she said, after playing a clip of the Republican governor defending his decision not to re-institute a mask mandate in the state’s …