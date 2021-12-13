The Biden White House’s ‘Please Clap’ Moment

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we explore Democrats’ alternate economic reality, recap mainstream-media madness over the Jussie Smollett verdict, and recount more media misses.

Biden’s ‘Please Clap’ Moment

The White House is “exasperated,” the Washington Post writes. Officials are frustrated with what they see as unfair coverage that is fueling public frustration with President Biden’s economic stewardship.

Washington Monthly argues, “It’s a Biden Boom — and No One Has Noticed Yet.” Joy Reid accused Republicans of “rooting for bad economic news” despite “most signs” showing the Biden economy is “booming.”

Democrats have coalesced …